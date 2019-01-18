search on deccanchronicle.com
10 people trapped in avalanche at Khardung La pass, search ops on

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 18, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Rescue operations are underway and sources said some vehicles are also trapped.
Leh: Ten people were trapped under snow after an avalanche in Ladakh’s Khardung La pass on Friday morning.

Rescue operations are underway and sources said some vehicles are also trapped.

 

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall in the past few days.

On Thursday, the MET department issued an avalanche warning for nine districts of Kashmir— Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil, Kulgam, Kupwara and Leh.

Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads, is located north of Leh connecting the Shyok and Nubra valleys.

More details are awaited.

