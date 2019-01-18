10 people trapped in avalanche at Khardung La pass, search ops on

On Thursday, the Met department issued an avalanche warning for nine districts of Kashmir— Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil, Kulgam, Kupwara and Leh. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Leh: Ten people were trapped under snow after an avalanche in Ladakh’s Khardung La pass on Friday morning.

Rescue operations are underway and sources said some vehicles are also trapped.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing heavy snowfall in the past few days.

On Thursday, the MET department issued an avalanche warning for nine districts of Kashmir— Anantnag, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil, Kulgam, Kupwara and Leh.

Khardung La, one of the highest motorable roads, is located north of Leh connecting the Shyok and Nubra valleys.

More details are awaited.