search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lt Col Purohit petitions SC to cancel 2008 Malegaon blast case against him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Jan 18, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 9:10 pm IST
Purohit sought quashing of cognisance against Petitioner under provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging an order of the Bombay High Court refusing to quash the cognisance taken by the trial court in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

In his appeal against the High Court order, Colonel Purohit said he had sought quashing of cognisance taken by the Special Court, National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Greater Bombay, of the offences initiated against the Petitioner under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for want of valid sanction, mandated by S 45 (1) and (2) of the Act.

 

The High Court, while dismissing the Petition, observed that the issue of sanction could be decided at the stage of trial. He said it is settled law that when a safeguard or a right is provided favouring the accused, compliance thereto has to be strictly construed and that absence of sanction prior to cognisance is not a mere technical defect. Hence, continuance of prosecution in the absence of a valid sanction shall be deemed to be ‘non est’ in the eyes of law.

He said no purpose would be served by putting the accused through great stress and trauma of facing a trial without a sanction by the Competent Authority, in addition to the same being an abuse of process of law. He pointed out that when the earlier sanction was issued, it was clear that there was no reviewing authority in existence neither on the date of sanction nor on the date of cognisance. Thus, the sanction is not valid for want of compliance of mandatory provisions of S 45(2) r/w the rules of sanction for prosecution made there under.

Thus, in these circumstances, the Petitioner is challenging the judgment and order passed by the High Court dated 18.12.2017, dismissing his petition as well as the judgment and order dated 27.12.2017 passed by the Special Court (NIA), limited to the extent that it has refused to consider existence of a valid sanction or otherwise, prior to taking of cognisance of the offence.

Tags: lt col purohit, supreme court, bombay high court, 2008 malegaon bomb blast
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Church decorated with Tagore motif inaugurated in West Bengal

The centre-piece in the church's sanctuary is an imposing banyan tree under which Jesus is seated in lotus position imparting his teaching and blessings to all. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's the trick to loading up on carbs without the weight gain

TV doctor Dr Michael Mosley found eating pasta and bread at dinnertime is better for your diet than toast in the morning. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Anand Mahindra gets massively trolled for tweet on Balakrishna's car-lifting scene

Anand Mahindra and Nandamuri Balakrishna.
 

Here’s how Donald Trump changed social media

According to the news article published, most of the tweets are brash, petulant, and aggressive and contain claims that are often untrue.
 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GST Council reduces tax rate for 29 goods, 54 categories of services

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the new process would be finalised in the next meeting of the GST Council after a written formulation is circulated to the states. (Photo: ANI)

4 ‘rebel’ judges meet CJI, submit roster proposal in efforts to end SC impasse

The four 'rebel' judges were aggrieved over the roster system being followed by CJI Misra for selectively allocating cases to some of the junior judges. (Photo: PTI)

'Padmaavat' shouldn't be shown: Karni Sena defies SC, vandalises theatre

In Bihar's Muzaffarnagar some people, who identified themselves as members of the local Karni Sena unit, vandalised a cinema hall. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana reports another rape: 20-yr-old married woman gangraped by two

Haryana has recently witnessed a spurt in rape cases. (Representational image)

Kerala: NIA files case against 5 men from Kannur for being ISIS members

The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak KV, Rashid MV, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK. (Photo: File | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham