search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: NIA files case against 5 men from Kannur for being ISIS members

ANI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 5:43 pm IST
Currently, the Special Court for NIA Cases in Ernakulam has sent them to police custody from January 16 to January 19.
The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak KV, Rashid MV, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak KV, Rashid MV, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK. (Photo: File | Representational)

Kannur (Kerala): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday registered a case against five men from Kannur for allegedly being members of the terrorist organisation, Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A statement from the NIA read, "The case has been registered under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was registered at Valapattanam Police Station in Kannur district of Kerala.”

 

"The five culprits have been accused of being members of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ Daesh and for supporting the organisation by travelling or attempting to travel out of India to join the terrorist organisation in Syria where it is waging war with the Asiatic nation, having friendly relations with the Government of India", it added.

The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak KV, Rashid MV, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK.

Currently, the Special Court for NIA Cases in Ernakulam has sent them to police custody from January 16 to January 19.

Further investigation is on.

Tags: national investigation agency, isis, daesh, unlawful activities (prevention) act, terrorist organisation
Location: India, Kerala, Kannur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Justin Trudeau Celebrates Pongal, Internet goes into meltdown

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal. (Photo: Facebook/ Justin Trudeau)
 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaitley, state FMs discuss fiscal policies, budgetary measures in pre-budget meet

The meet was part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (Photo: ANI)

Foreign tourist arrivals record high in 2017, eyeing to double number by '20: Alphons

India, which saw a record number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals of 10 million in 2017, is targeting to double this number in next three years, tourism minister KJ Alphons said. (Photo: File)

Israeli PM pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims, meets Baby Moshe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Japanese firm to benefit most from India's bullet train: report

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train in September, 2017. It will link Mumbai with Ahmedabad, the largest commercial city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

Dravidian ideology should include all southern states, not TN alone: Kamal Haasan

According to a report in NDTV, megastar Kamal Haasan's well-admired column in ‘Ananda Vikatan’ magazine was a caustic observation of the Centre’s tax collection procedure. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham