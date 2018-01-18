search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Haryana reports another rape: 20-yr-old married woman gangraped by two

PTI
Published Jan 18, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 5:49 pm IST
The woman alleged in her police complaint that she was raped by her neighbour and another person on Wednesday.
Haryana has recently witnessed a spurt in rape cases. (Representational image)
 Haryana has recently witnessed a spurt in rape cases. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by two men at a village in Fatehabad district of Haryana, which has seen a spurt in rape cases.

The woman alleged in her police complaint that she was raped by her neighbour and another person on Wednesday.

 

She alleged that the two accused barged into her house when she was alone. The victim was threatened with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone.

The woman had got married six months back, police said.

"We have registered a case of rape against her neighbour and other co-accused. The accused have also been booked under other relevant provisions of the law. They will be arrested soon," Fatehabad's SP Deepak Saharan said over phone on Thursday.

Haryana has recently witnessed many cases of rape.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy had allegedly raped a 3-year-old girl in a colony in Hisar.

A 15-year-old girl's half-naked body was found on Saturday from near the bank of a canal in a village in Jind district after she had gone missing last Tuesday from her village in Kurukshetra district. The girl was brutally assaulted, her private parts mutilated and some of the vital organs ruptured, police said.

In a separate incident, an 11-year-old girl was raped and killed in Panipat last week.

Alleging complete breakdown of law and order machinery, the opposition Congress has sought dismissal of the Khattar government and imposition of President's Rule in the state.

Tags: haryana rape, gangrape, khattar government
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cheap nose job begins leaking from woman's nose

The plastic surgeons at Natchaya Clinic removed the entire implant from her nose by pulling it out of the open wound. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ICC Awards 2017: Virat Kohli bags top honours; named ODI, Test captain

It was Kohli's second gong at the 2017 ICC Awards, with the 29-year-old also being named the ODI Player of the Year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Justin Trudeau Celebrates Pongal, Internet goes into meltdown

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal. (Photo: Facebook/ Justin Trudeau)
 

Teenager gets throat ripped open while eating sandwich

The rare condition sees white blood cells build up in the lining of the tube con necting the mouth and stomach, which can lead to tearing and choking. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at The Oxford University

Twinkle khanna is a producer of 'PadMan'.
 

Is it time to drop Cheteshwar Pujara from Indian Test team?

Cheteshwar Pujara’s record plunges to 843 runs in 16 Tests and 31 innings, with a solitary hundred, which came in South Africa in 2013, and three fifties against his name, and at an average of 27.19, a whopping 23.90 less than his career average of 51.09 when India travel to England, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: NIA files case against 5 men from Kannur for being ISIS members

The five accused have been identified as Midhilaj, Abdul Rasak KV, Rashid MV, Manaf Rahman, Hamsa UK. (Photo: File | Representational)

Jaitley, state FMs discuss fiscal policies, budgetary measures in pre-budget meet

The meet was part of the customary pre-Budget consultation which the Union Finance Minister holds with his state peers. (Photo: ANI)

Foreign tourist arrivals record high in 2017, eyeing to double number by '20: Alphons

India, which saw a record number of Foreign Tourist Arrivals of 10 million in 2017, is targeting to double this number in next three years, tourism minister KJ Alphons said. (Photo: File)

Israeli PM pays tributes to 26/11 terror attack victims, meets Baby Moshe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Japanese firm to benefit most from India's bullet train: report

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe laid the foundation stone for India’s first bullet train in September, 2017. It will link Mumbai with Ahmedabad, the largest commercial city in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham