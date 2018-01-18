search on deccanchronicle.com
4 'rebel' judges meet CJI, propose roster plan amid efforts to end SC rift

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 18, 2018, 11:16 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2018, 2:57 pm IST
Apart from the 'rebel' judges, 4 more judges were present in the meeting.
New Delhi: In an effort to resolve the rift in the Supreme Court, the four 'rebel' judges on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in his chambers for the second time this week.

The four judges suggested a proposal on rostering SC judges and the allocation of important cases, a report in NDTV said.

 

The report said the CJI assured the 'rebel' judges that he would look into their proposal on the roster.

Four more judges -- Justices AK Sikri, NV Ramana, DY Chandrachud and UU Lalit -- were present in Thursday's meeting, which lasted around 30 minutes, according to NDTV.

The CJI briefly met three judges -- Justices Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph in the judges lounge before starting the court proceedings on Wednesday.

J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh -- virtually revolted against the CJI by holding a press meet on January 12.

The judges questioned the "unilateral and biased" decisions of the CJI over the allocation of important cases to junior judges.

The judges went public with their grievances against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, saying “unless the judiciary was preserved, democracy can’t be protected in the country”. 

They said though they wrote a seven-page letter to the CJI two months ago (on allocation of work), the allocation of two petitions on Friday seeking a probe into the death of former CBI sessions judge BH Loya who discharged BJP President Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case, to a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (number 10 in the rank) triggered the controversy.

Tags: supreme court, chief justice of india, justice j chelameswar, dipak misra, sc judges press meet, ranjan gogoi, m b lokur and kurian joseph
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


