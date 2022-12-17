Leopard enters Hetero’s drug manufacturing lab in Sangareddy

The leopard strayed into the premises through a rainwater outlet and entered the H block of the manufacturing unit through an open entrance door. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: A leopard was spotted in a manufacturing unit of the Hetero Drugs Limited in the Gaddapotharam Industrial Area in Kazipally of Sangareddy district in the early hours today, which was caught and safely moved to the Nehru Zoological Park by the forest officials

The leopard strayed into the premises through a rainwater outlet and entered the H block of the manufacturing unit through an open entrance door. It was found moving in the area around the machinery and equipment area of the unit, which was not in use for a long time and hence had a lean staffing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Siddipet District Forest Officer C.Sridhar Rao informed, “The leopard entered inside the manufacturing unit and was spotted by a janitor in the early hours around 4 am. As soon as we received the information, we rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation and requested for a special team from the Nehru Zoo for rescue operation”.

A team headed by Deputy Director, Veterinary, Dr.Naveen and Deputy Director Veterinary, NZP, Hyd, Dr. M.AHakeem carried out the rescue operation which lasted for over five hours.

Dr.Hakeem informed that the leopard was a male and aged around 5-6 years and was healthy and active.

“We first tried to catch the leopard in a cage but it was unable to get inside the cage, so we had to use a tranquilizer dart and sedate it. It has been brought to the Zoo safely and has been kept under observation for around 48 hours. After the observation, as per the PCCF directions, we will release the animal in the wild”, added Hakeem.

Nehru Zoological Park authorities observed that the leopard must have strayed from the nearby forest area in search of a female mate or for food and got trapped inside the lab as the floor was slippery.

Narrating the episode, one of the employees at the dispatch section in Hetero labs, Nagabhushan said that one of the janitors spotted the leopard in the early hours around 3:30 am on the ground floor while he was working on the first floor.

“The leopard must have spent the night in the unit before we spotted it. As soon as the workers saw the animal, he closed the door of the ground floor and informed the authorities who called the police and the forest officials.” said Nagabhushan.

However, this was not the first time that a wild animal had entered the Hetero Labs. Earlier in April, in a similar incident, a leopard had entered the industry premises during midnight and was rescued safely.