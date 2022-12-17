11 degree C likely in some parts of Hyderabad

According to the IMD, a deep depression over the Arabian Sea would weaken but a low pressure area would develop over southeast Bay of Bengal. These changes would impact local weather. — Representational Image/DC

HYDERABAD: Following showers for a couple of days, the city has experienced dry weather and warmer days. But, MET officials said colder days were expected soon.

According to the IMD, a deep depression over the Arabian Sea would weaken but a low pressure area would develop over southeast Bay of Bengal. These changes would impact local weather.

On Friday, the state experienced light rainfall at Mahbubabad, Mulugu and Jangaon, Ganagavaram recorded 17.8 mm rainfall. Moula Ali was the coldest in Hyderabad at 16.6ºC.

The temperature was expected to fall to 11 ºC to 15 ºC in Secunderabad, Hayatnagar, LB Nagar, Khairatabad and Rajendranagar.