Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 Urdu varsity student ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Urdu varsity students shut gates to stop police entry

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Dec 17, 2019, 12:41 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 12:41 am IST
From midnight, there was major upheaval in the campus as news spread of police action against students in the North.
Aligarh Muslim University
 Aligarh Muslim University

Hyderabad: Worried about a possible police action, students pro-testing the police brutality at the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University shut the gates of Maulana Azad National University (Manuu) to professors and staff on Monday morning.

From midnight, there was major upheaval in the campus as news spread of police action against students in the North.

 

Students feared a similar police invasion, given the excuse of a pending case between two student union groups from a scuffle during the Azad Day celebrations.

It was in the backdrop of a weeklong agitation agai-nst the Citizenship Amend-ment Act. Students on Sunday night mailed the administration that they would boycott exams, scheduled from Monday, as a mark of protest. They then locked the gates. They besieged the main gate, raising slogans against the Delhi police and UP Police, demanding suspension of erring personnel. A namaz was prepared for rumour-ed deaths which turned out to be false and tempers cooled. After professors counseled the students, they allowed the staff to enter the campus at noon.

Cyberabad Police Commissionerate deployed a substantial force outside the University but refrained from entering the campus. Students’ Union president Umer Faruq was under immense pressure to call off the agitation from university authorities who wished to restore academic activity.

Students agreed to continue examinations from Thursday. A letter went to the Controller of Examinations requesting him to resume examinations from Thursday. The revised timetable for examinations will be announced later.

“The agitation in our university will continue, but we have to attend to examinations as we do not want to disturb studies,” Faruq told DC. “We are exploring an alternate kind of protest, considering a relay hunger strike but it is not finalised,” the students’ union president  said.

...
Tags: aligarh muslim university


Latest From Nation

Geratric specialists say that depression is a direct differential to dementia and the former is seen as a reversible, treatable illness.

Depression in dementia patients - how to cope

Siddaramaiah.

When North Karnataka farmer met his Huliya

The Karanji lake in Mysuru which was revived at a cost of Rs 3.69 crore.

At lake fest, Karanji’s pristine waters a big treat

Siddaramaiah.

‘Ramesh met Siddaramaiah to blackmail BS Yediyurappa’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid protests over citizenship law, West Bengal stays work on NPR

Nepal to help India in checking 'third country' suspects, terror operatives

The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)

NCP workers seek Bharat Ratna for Pawar, start campaign

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines. (Photo: File | AP)

'Over my dead body': Mamata dares Centre to impose CAA and NRC in WB

'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham