UK and AAI train Kolkata Airport Staff on handling passengers with Special Needs

Kolkata: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and British Deputy High Commission Kolkata jointly started a two-day training on ‘Soft Skills Development’ from Tuesday for the staff on how to handle passengers with special needs at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Experts from Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, Medica Superspeciality Hospital and Jeeja Ghosh trained the participants at the workshop.

Over 80 staff benefitted from the training, which covered various techniques and methods of handling people with special needs. Topics included increasing the awareness, skills and expertise of airlines, security personnel, ground crew and staff at Kolkata Airport in handling passengers with special mental and physical requirements.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata Nick Low said: "The UK works with partners across India to promote the importance of mental health and wellbeing. I am delighted to be collaborating with Airports Authority of India in dealing with this issue by training their staff. I believe this workshop will significantly enhance their level of skill and confidence in handling people with special needs."

Airport Director, Kolkata Kaushik Bhattacharjee said, "Kolkata Airport is committed to Universal Accessibility which is the key to inclusion and equal access for people with reduced mobility. The joint workshop by Airports Authority of India and British Deputy High Commission Kolkata will help the staff of Kolkata Airport and airlines in developing the soft skills required for interaction with passengers with special needs, the ‘Divyangjans’, and take forward the mandate of Accessible India."

