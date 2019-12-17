Mangaluru: School booked for enacting Babri demolition

The play enacted by students of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka on Sunday.

Mangaluru: An FIR was registered on Monday against the management of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra in Kalladka for enacting the Babri Masjid demolition during the school’s annual day celebration on Sunday, which was attended by Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi among other dignitaries.

Based on a complaint filed by a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader, the case was registered under IPC Sections 295A and 298 at the Bantwal town police station, source said.

During the annual day celebration on Sunday, students of Sri Rama Vidya Kendra, which is headed by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, enacted a show on Ayodhya. It included a scene of demolition of the Babri Masjid mosque and shouting of slogans – Jai Sri Ram.

The video of the act went viral on social media sites on Monday, and it was severely criticised by netizens, a section of progressive thinkers and political parties. They held the school management responsible for promoting hatred among children.

The SDPI strongly objected to the play and alleged it promoted hatred and violence in the minds of students.

"Ms Kiran Bedi was the chief guest and she appreciated such an anti-social programme. We strongly condemn this," SDPI district president Atavulla Jokatte said.

"It is shocking that SP Laxmi Prasad, ACB IG Chandrasekhar, DGP Mohan Prasad and others were also present. On December 6, Kar Sevaks were felicitated at Kalladka. Though we had brought this to the notice of the police, they did not take any action. When we wanted to hold a press conference, the police had stopped it. It shows how the police department is functioning," he said.

However, Dr Prabhakar Bhat claimed that there was nothing in the act that promoted hatred. "The act was only a representation of what had happened. There is no question of promoting hatred," he told reporters.