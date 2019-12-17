SC: Destruction of public property must stop

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday petitions seeking probe into the alleged police atrocities on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act, however, making it clear that the violent protests and the destruction of public property must stop forthwith.

“If the protest, violence, destruction of public property is going on, we will not hear the matter,” said Chief Justice S. A. Bobde heading the bench before which a number of senior lawyers including Indira Jaising, Colin Gonsalves, Salman Khurshid, Shobha Gupta and other had appeared.

Jaising told the court that it was police which was indulging in the violence and destruction of public property and putting it on the “heads of the students.”

As Bobde said, “We want rioting to stop”, Indira Jaising said, “No one can stop peaceful demonstration. Rioting is being engineered and busses are burnt by police and putting blame on the students.”

“It does not matter who is doing it”, all this including destruction of public property including buses must stop. We will decided in ‘cool atmosphere’. We are not going to be bullied,” said the CJI.