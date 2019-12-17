Consider religion as pan-India: SC junks plea seeking minority benefits for Hindus

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition challenging the validity of the Centre's 26-year-old notification declaring five communities -- Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis -- as minorities.

"Religion must be considered pan-India," said the bench which also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde refused to entertain the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking laying of guidelines to accord minority status based on state-wise population of a community.

