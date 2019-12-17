Rage in Hyderabad over attack on Jamia students

Students of Moulana Azad National Urdu University closed the varsity gates and did not allow teachers to enter the campus in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the national Register of Citizens in Hyderabad on Monday. — P. Surendra

Hyderabad: Midnight protests were held at Hyderabad Central University on Sunday night against the Delhi police’s fierce attack on students at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University. As videos of police brutality spread, students became restless and gathered in the campus demanding action. On Monday, HCU students continued to show their solidarity with a protest walk, while at Osmania University students did a ‘rastaroko’.

As vacation has begun, only research scholars were at HCU, but that did not deter seniors on campus who were sleepless after watching videos of police brutality. They gathered in the common area in the morning demanding action against the police.

"Representatives from different organisations talked about the need to unite and resist anti-minority and anti-poor Citizenship Amendment Act," Aakriti Suresh, history research scholar at HCU said. “HCU stands in solidarity with the students of JMI and Aligarh Muslim University. The fire of resistance will be kept burning and HCU is going to continue to fight against CAA.”

Students marched at 5 pm from HCU to the Gachibowli stadium, demanding ‘Roll back CAA, Reject all India NRC’. They gathered on the main road to protest for half an hour, which caused a minor traffic disruption. Osmania University students sat outside the Arts College, wanting to know how the police entered JMI without the permission of University officials.

“The courts must take this case as suo moto and investigate it,” D Naresh of Osmania University said. “Students cannot be beaten like this. It is our right to discuss national developments and policies, and also to criticise the government. We will not be silenced.”