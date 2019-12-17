Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 Rabri Devi accused o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rabri Devi accused of domestic violence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Dec 17, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 1:08 am IST
Sources said that Aishwarya Rai later filed a written complaint against Rabri Devi accusing her of “harassment and physical torture”.
Rabri Devi
 Rabri Devi

Patna: Trouble mounts for former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, as her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai has accused her of physical assault and domestic violence.

The incident occurred on late Sunday evening, when she approached Rabri Devi to complain about her husband Tej Pratap Yadav’s supporters putting up posters near Patna University to defame her family.

 

Talking to reporters outside Rabri Devi’s official residence, she said “I just wanted my mother-in-law to intervene and ask her son Tej Pratap to remove posters which were pasted across the university campus to defame me and my father. Immediately after I approached her, she abused me and started pulling my hair. I was also beaten up and driven out of the house,” Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi’s son Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife Aishwarya Rai said.

Sources said that Aishwarya Rai later filed a written complaint against Rabri Devi accusing her of “harassment and physical torture”.

“The incident occurred in front of the staff and security guards. My mobile phone was also snatched, as it had plenty of evidence against all of them,” Aishwarya Rai said.

Police officials, however, said that they were waiting for a report from the team which had visited Rabri Devi’s residence on Sunday to investigate the case.

The posters which Aishwarya spoke about were also not found anywhere near Patna university.  Sources said that the posters were removed immediately after the issue surfaced on Sunday.

This is not the first time when she has accused her mother-in-law Rabri Devi  of harassment. In September, she was seen weeping outside the official residence of Rabri Devi.

Tej Pratap, who is Lalu Yadav’s eldest son, had filed for divorce within six months of his marriage with Aishwarya Rai. Sources close to Lalu Yadav’s family claim that he had cited compatibility issue as a reason for his divorce.

Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai and daughter of a veteran political leader and RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, had married Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on May 12 last year. Yadav’s decision to divorce his wife had created a  flutter not only within his family but also in the political circles.

Reacting to the issue Tejashwi Yadav said that his political rivals were using the incident to divert public attention from other core issues.

...
Tags: rabri devi


Latest From Nation

Geratric specialists say that depression is a direct differential to dementia and the former is seen as a reversible, treatable illness.

Depression in dementia patients - how to cope

Siddaramaiah.

When North Karnataka farmer met his Huliya

The Karanji lake in Mysuru which was revived at a cost of Rs 3.69 crore.

At lake fest, Karanji’s pristine waters a big treat

Siddaramaiah.

‘Ramesh met Siddaramaiah to blackmail BS Yediyurappa’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Eight chargesheeted for honey-trap scandal in MP

The accused have been charged with indulging in human trafficking, extortion, blackmailing and making public, material containing sexually explicit acts, violating privacy of some people, the investigating officer in the case said.

Manoj Mukund Naravane named Army chief

Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane

190 arrested in Assam

Policemen outside Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama college as students protest against the CAA in Lucknow on Monday.

Amid protests over citizenship law, West Bengal stays work on NPR

Nepal to help India in checking 'third country' suspects, terror operatives

The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham