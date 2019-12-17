Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 PM dares Cong to mak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM dares Cong to make Pakistanis Indian citizens, overturn Art 370

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 17, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
PM Modi said no citizen would be affected by amended Citizenship Act.
(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Ranchi: Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday challenged the Congress and its allies to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis. He also dared them to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir if they have courage.

Taking a dig at the Opposition and other parties, PM Modi said, “Congress is instigating people to create trouble. It is spreading lies on the Act which is creating atmosphere of fear for Muslims in India,” he added.

 

PM Modi said no citizen would be affected by amended Citizenship Act and it does not snatch away any right of an Indian citizen or causes any harm.

“Stop this guerilla politics. Indian Constitution is our only holy book. I appeal to youth in colleges to debate our policies, protest democratically. We will listen to you. But some parties, urban naxals, are firing off your shoulders,” PM Modi said.

He also requested the students in colleges and universities to understand their own importance, understand this important time of their lives, understand the importance of their educational institutions.

 

...
Tags: citizenship amendment act, narendra modi, congress, article 370, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jharkhand


