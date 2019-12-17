Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 No end to manual sca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No end to manual scavenging

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJESWARI PARASA
Published Dec 17, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Experts say officials flout Manual Scavenging Act.
The concerned civic body bears the responsibility to prevent manual scavenging at individual level, private contractor level or municipality level.
 The concerned civic body bears the responsibility to prevent manual scavenging at individual level, private contractor level or municipality level.

Hyderabad: Mechanised scavenging is limited mostly to urban areas, whereas it remains manual in rural areas, and nobody is noticing, said Union ministry of social justice and empowerment officials at a workshop in the city on Monday.

Experts state that respective municipalities should survey and list equipment available for mechanisation and what is needed to ensure worker safety in the pursuit of mechanisation.

 

In many municipalities, manual scavengers are given a bottle of whisky and a small amount of money to do manual scavenging instead of providing them protective gear and masks. In villages people descend into sewage without safety measures and just a ‘chaddi’ and a ‘rope’, risking their lives. The concerned civic body bears the responsibility to prevent manual scavenging at individual level, private contractor level or municipality level.

Manual scavenging is prohibited. According to the Manual Scavenging Act, 2013, “No person, local authority or agency shall engage or employ either directly or indirectly, a manual scavenger, and every person so engaged or employed shall stand discharged immediately from any obligation, express or implied to do manual scavenging.”

Whoever scavenges manually is also liable for punishment, namely imprisonment and a fine.

There was a need for the legislative intervention and ministry officials said they were trying to bring in amendments to do away with loopholes.

About 882 manual scavengers lost their lives in manual scavenging during the past two decades, and families of only half were paid the court-mandated `10 lakh compensation.

Tamil Nadu had 233 deaths (215 got compensation) and Gujarat 160 (only 55 got compensation). Telangana state had four deaths and AP 23.

Ministry representatives asked the states’ municipal corporations why compensation was not paid to some families. The states passed the buck to the social welfare department.

...
Tags: manual scavenging act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Geratric specialists say that depression is a direct differential to dementia and the former is seen as a reversible, treatable illness.

Depression in dementia patients - how to cope

Siddaramaiah.

When North Karnataka farmer met his Huliya

The Karanji lake in Mysuru which was revived at a cost of Rs 3.69 crore.

At lake fest, Karanji’s pristine waters a big treat

Siddaramaiah.

‘Ramesh met Siddaramaiah to blackmail BS Yediyurappa’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid protests over citizenship law, West Bengal stays work on NPR

Nepal to help India in checking 'third country' suspects, terror operatives

The 'landmark' decision was inked during the fourth India-Nepal coordination meeting held between Indian border guarding force SSB and its Nepalese counterpart APF at Pokhara, Nepal during November 20-22. (Photo: File)

NCP workers seek Bharat Ratna for Pawar, start campaign

The Maratha strongman, born on December 12, 1940 in Baramati in Pune district, is widely respected for his political acumen by leaders cutting across party lines. (Photo: File | AP)

'Over my dead body': Mamata dares Centre to impose CAA and NRC in WB

'As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law. We will continue to protest democratically till this law is scrapped. If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,' Banerjee said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'Sky-touching temple in Ayodhya to come up within 4 months': Amit Shah

'Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi,' he said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham