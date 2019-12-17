Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 No bullets fired by ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No bullets fired by Delhi Police during protests at Jamia: MHA officials

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 11:03 am IST
There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia.
"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia.All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report. (Photo: ANI)
 "No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia.All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: No bullet was fired by police during violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act at Jamia Milia Islamia University on Sunday, Home Ministry officials said.

Read | Jamia protesters admitted with bullet injuries, says doctor; cops deny firing

 

There have been allegations that police fired bullets on protesters during the agitation at Jamia. The officials also said that 10 persons with criminal background have been detained in connection with the protests and more anti-social elements are being tracked.

Read | No students among 10 people arrested for Sunday's Jamia violence, say cops

"No bullet was fired by the Delhi Police during protests at Jamia.All 10 persons detained have criminal background. More anti-social elements are being tracked," the officials said, citing a Delhi Police report.

Several vehicles, including buses, were burnt down and public properties destroyed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed by Parliament last week. According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. 

The Act states refugees of six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 years earlier.

 

