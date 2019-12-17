Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 Nitish Kumar wants M ...
Nitish Kumar wants Modi to ban porn

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Dec 17, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Kumar and his government are facing sharp criticism from the Opposition parties over rising cases of rapes and sexual assault in the state.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to impose a complete ban on porn sites in order to stop cases of sexual assault against women in the country.

“Disturbing incidents of crime against women are being reported from various states. I, therefore, request you to kindly impose a complete ban on porn sites which are easily accessible on the internet,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said in the letter he wrote to Prime Minister on Monday.

 

Kumar and his government are facing sharp criticism from the Opposition parties over rising cases of rapes and sexual assault in the state. Concerned over such incidents, the state government has also directed the police officials and administration to ensure speedy trial of the accused. According to officials here, “Police have been directed to arrest the accused involved in rape cases and file charge-sheet against them in order to ensure speedy trial”.

