KT Rama Rao CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao super CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is considering constituting a “Telangana State Advisory Council”, along the lines of the National Advisory Council that Sonia Gandhi had constituted as the UPA chairperson during Dr Manmohan Singh’s premiership. It will be constituted when KCR’s son, Mr K.T. Rama Rao, takes over as CM, and KCR will chair it.

Sources close to the CM said that the proposed Advisory Council will have, along with the chairman and the new CM, several ministers, state planning board deputy chairman B. Vinod Kumar, chief advisor Rajeev Sharman, and possibly some others.

This council would discuss any policy before it goes to the state government for a decision. As its chair, KCR would have a firm grip on the state administration, and he can summon any minister or official on any issue that he would wish to discuss. Needless to say, the Adviso-ry Council would be a powerful body. Once KTR becomes the CM, his father is likely to operate from his farmhouse in Erravelli.