Fire at 10-storey residential building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area

ANI
Published Dec 17, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
The blaze erupted at ground-plus-10 Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road around 5.42 pm, a fire official said.
A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building in suburban Ghatkopar East on Tuesday evening, an official said.
 A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building in suburban Ghatkopar East on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a residential building in suburban Ghatkopar East on Tuesday evening, an official said.

The blaze erupted at ground-plus-10 Shriji Tower on Rajawadi Road around 5.42 pm, a fire official said.

 

There was a possibility of some residents being stuck inside, and at least four fire engines and three water tankers were rushed to the spot and dousing and rescue operations were underway, he said.

More details are awaited.

