Nation Current Affairs 17 Dec 2019 BrahMos missile succ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BrahMos missile successfully test-fired from Odisha's Chandipur

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 1:42 pm IST
The first extended version of the missile with a strike range of 450 km was successfully tested on March 11, 2017, Defence sources said.
The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 8.30 am, they said. (Photo: File)
 The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 8.30 am, they said. (Photo: File)

Chandipur: Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test-fired from a base in Odisha's Chandipur on Tuesday, Defence sources said. The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here at around 8.30 am, they said.

The trial of the surface-to-surface missile was successful, meeting all the parameters, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) source said. The BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets or land. The first extended version of the missile with a strike range of 450 km was successfully tested on March 11, 2017, Defence sources said.

 

A shorter range land-attack version of the BrahMos was successfully test-fired from the ITR at Chandipur on September 30, 2019, they said. BrahMos is a joint venture between India's DRDO and NPOM of Russia. The missile is operational with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The BrahMos is regarded as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world, the sources said. It has established itself as a major force multiplier in modern warfare with its land-attack and anti-ship capabilities with multi-role and multi-platform abilities, they added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: brahmos missile, drdo
Location: India, Odisha


Latest From Nation

Sengar's lawyers, however, sought minimum punishment from the court. (Photo: file)

Delhi court adjourns hearing on punishment to Kuldeep Sengar till Dec 20

(Photo: File)

Religions are pan-India: SC junks plea on minority benefits for Hindus

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

No bullets fired by Delhi Police during protests at Jamia: MHA officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Religions are pan-India: SC junks plea on minority benefits for Hindus

(Photo: File)

No bullets fired by Delhi Police during protests at Jamia: MHA officials

No students among 10 people arrested for Sunday's Jamia violence, say cops

A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan rape accused barges into survivor’s house, kills father, stabs mother

The accused also got badly injured after he was caught by the villagers while fleeing the spot. He has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. (Representational Image)

Jamia protesters admitted with bullet injuries, says doctor; cops deny firing

A peaceful protest turned into a violent showdown between the police and protestors who were opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act, which left many students and cops injured. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham