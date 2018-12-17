We are determined, united to protect country: Sonia Gandhi

CHENNAI: Averring that mutual support of parties remained strong when the late DMK president M. Karunanidhi was guiding them, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi urged the opposition parties to send a message across the State and country, too, that they are all united and determined to protect India and its constitutional values.

“As we stand shoulder to shoulder with Karunanidhiji, let the message go to the people of Tamil Nadu and the country that we are united and determined to protect and preserve our country’s constitution and its values that built and sustained India over the last 70 years,” she said on Sunday evening.

Speaking at a function organised by the opposition DMK here to mark the unveiling of Karunanidhi’s statue, Mrs. Sonia recalled her association with Karunanidhi, and said the late patriarch was a great support and strength for the UPA from 2004 to 2014.

“I personally remember that we looked up to his knowledge and experience to guide our coalition government,” she said and added she was privileged to unveil the statue of “greatest man of modern India.” “I salute the man, his life and numerous accomplishments,” she said while lauding Karunanidhi for his service to the people.