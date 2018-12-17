search on deccanchronicle.com
Sabarimala row: Activist Rahul Easwar arrested for defying bail condition

Published Dec 17, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
Rahul Easwar was out on bail in case relating to violence at Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for monthly 'pooja' on October 17.
 A team of police personnel took Rahul Easwar into custody from a rest house, recorded his arrest and then took him to Ranni in Pathanamthitta for producing him before a court, police said. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @Rahul.Easwar.India)

Palakkad: Two days after a local court revoked his bail in a case related to violent protests at Sabarimala, Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar was arrested by police on Monday.

A team of police personnel took Easwar into custody from a rest house, recorded his arrest and then took him to Ranni in Pathanamthitta for producing him before a court, police said.

 

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader, who spearheaded protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, was in Palakkad to attend a programme, they said.

Soon after the arrest, Easwar told reporters that he had not defied any bail conditions. He said he came to Palakkad to attend a function organised by the Hindu Mahasabha.

A court at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district had revoked the bail granted to Easwar on December 15 and directed the police to re-arrest him for defying a bail condition.

He was out on bail in the case relating to violence at the Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for the monthly 'pooja' on October 17.

One of the bail conditions imposed by the court was that he has to report to Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday. However, on December 8, he failed to appear, police had said.

Easwar was earlier arrested from Pamba following violent protests at Sabarimala.

