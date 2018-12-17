search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No ‘Q’ mama, Michel in BJP, PM Modi taunts Sonia Gandhi

AGENCIES
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:07 am IST
Congress calls SC liar, lets down forces: PM.
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting after unveiling a bronze statue of former DMK president late M. Karunanidhi, in Chennai, on Sunday. (PTI)
 Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi along with AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at a meeting after unveiling a bronze statue of former DMK president late M. Karunanidhi, in Chennai, on Sunday. (PTI)

Rae Bareli/Allahabad: In his first public outburst against the Congress after the Rafale deal verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Sunday that the Opposition party was trying to project Supreme Court as a “liar” and was letting down the defence forces.

Addressing a rally at Rae Bareli, Mr Modi termed defence deals by the Congress as “tainted” and dubbed Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrochi and alleged middleman Christian Michel as “uncles” (of the Congress). He said the Opposition party was “aligning” with forces that do not want to see India’s defence forces becoming strong. Citing a couplet from the Ramcharit Manas, Mr Modi said there were some who only accept “lies” and share these with other people. 

 

“For these very people, the defence ministry, the defence minister, officers of the Indian Air Force, the government of France, are all liars... Now the Supreme Court also appears to be a liar to them,” Mr Modi said in his 50-minute address, of which nearly 30 minutes were dedicated to the Rafale deal.

Mr Modi said: “There are two facets before the country... One is of the government which is making every possible effort to augment the strength of the defence forces, and the second is of those forces which want to weaken the country at every cost.” This was Mr Modi’s first public meeting in Sonia Gandhi’s turf after the BJP lost the three heartland states of Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh.

Claiming that previous defence deals were tainted, he  alleged that the history of the Congress in terms of such deals “belongs to (Italian businessman Ottavio) Quattrochi mama”. Refer-ring to the Agusta-Westland VIP helicopter case, he said: “We have brought one uncle Christian Michel to India a few days back.”

“I want to know from the Congress why it is agitated and speaking lies repeatedly. Is it because there is no Quattrochi mama or Christian Michel in the defence deals done by the BJP government?” he asked.

The Prime Minister said, “The Congress ruled the country for 10 years, but it did not allow  the Air Force to get strengthened. Why? And under whose pressure?”

...
Tags: congress, prime minister narendra modi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

We are from Myanmar, not Bangladesh, say Rohingyas refugees

These two teams have been gathering information about people who have migrated from Bangladesh or Myanmar. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Downpour exposes poor road quality

Newly-laid road in Lingampally damaged due to rain.

RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, 5 others held guilty of raping a minor girl

Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)

Correct ‘misrepresentation’ of CAG, PAC in Rafale verdict: Govt requests SC

The issue of CAG and PAC was mentioned in paragraph 25 of judgement of SC which had held that there were no irregularities in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham