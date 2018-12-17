search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

MK Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:12 am IST
He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi as a ‘sadist’ who found no time for visiting Gajahit Tamils.
MK Stalin
 MK Stalin

Chennai: Taking the lead over his national allies, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday proposed his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi for Prime Ministership in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi as a ‘sadist’ who found no time for visiting Gajahit Tamils.

With top national leaders like the Kerala chief minister Pinnarayi Vijayan, AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and CPI MP D Raja sharing his dais for the unveiling of a bronze statue of his late father M Karunanidhi, Stalin became the first leader of the emerging anti-BJP coalition to name Rahul for PM’s post —even the Congress party has not so far named him as its candidate for the top post.

 

...
Tags: m.k. stalin, 2019 lok sabha polls, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
 

Agatha Christie novels would have had sex and drugs if it was acceptable

Her upcoming adaptation of the 1936 novel sees John Malkovich star as Hercule Poirot as he tries to catch a killer on a spree linked to towns across the railway network. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

“Alexa, Read Me A Book”: Indians can now access their audible library using voice

Alexa will now play audio content you downloaded from Audible.in’s broad selection of over 200,000 full-length audiobooks and original programs, including a curated selection of 400 Audible-exclusive titles by leading Indian authors.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Political bigwigs to attend Kamal Nath’s swearing-in ceremony

Kamal Nath

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

We are from Myanmar, not Bangladesh, say Rohingyas refugees

These two teams have been gathering information about people who have migrated from Bangladesh or Myanmar. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Downpour exposes poor road quality

Newly-laid road in Lingampally damaged due to rain.

RJD MLA Raj Ballabh Yadav, 5 others held guilty of raping a minor girl

Raj Ballabh Yadav had surrendered before Chief Magistrate’s court in March 2016 but was released after Patna HC granted him bail in September 2016. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham