MK Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister

Chennai: Taking the lead over his national allies, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday proposed his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi for Prime Ministership in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He also lashed out at PM Narendra Modi as a ‘sadist’ who found no time for visiting Gajahit Tamils.

With top national leaders like the Kerala chief minister Pinnarayi Vijayan, AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and CPI MP D Raja sharing his dais for the unveiling of a bronze statue of his late father M Karunanidhi, Stalin became the first leader of the emerging anti-BJP coalition to name Rahul for PM’s post —even the Congress party has not so far named him as its candidate for the top post.