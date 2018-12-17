search on deccanchronicle.com
'Lies of Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal have been exposed’: Smriti Irani

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 3:43 pm IST
‘The Congress has not only spread lies but has also tried to malign the Indian Air Force and the defence establishment,’ Smriti Irani said.
‘Rahul Gandhi should reveal his source of information,’ Union minister Smriti Irani said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'Rahul Gandhi should reveal his source of information,' Union minister Smriti Irani said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kolkata: Union minister Smriti Irani on Monday accused the opposition Congress of trying to malign the country's defence establishment and said "lies" of the party's chief Rahul Gandhi on Rafale deal have been exposed.

The Congress is trying to play with the national security and is spreading lies to mislead the people, Irani told a press conference in Kolkata.

 

"The Congress has not only spread lies but has also tried to malign the Indian Air Force and the defence establishment. The Congress has tried to stand in the way of strengthening our forces," she said.

"The lies of Congress and its party president Rahul Gandhi have been exposed. Rahul Gandhi should reveal his source of information," Irani added.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the deal for the 36 Rafale jets, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government. The government has, however, denied any irregularity in the deal.

...
Tags: smriti irani, congress, rafale deal
