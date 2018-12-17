search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka temple ''prasada'' tragedy: Death toll rises to 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHILPA P
Published Dec 17, 2018, 2:55 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 2:55 am IST
Chamarajnagar SP Mr Dharmendar Kumar Meena said the toxicology reports of the deadly prasada are expected on Monday
Relatives of Salamma, a victim, grieving in an ambulance near MMCRI mortuary on Sunday
 Relatives of Salamma, a victim, grieving in an ambulance near MMCRI mortuary on Sunday

Mysuru: The death toll in the Temple prasada tragedy at the Kichuguththi Maramma temple at Sulavadi in Chamarajangar  district rose to 13 with two more deaths reported on Sunday. The two women who died at Apollo Hospital here are Mageshwari, 36, and Salamma, 35.

As many as 91 patients are being treated at different hospitals in Mysuru with 27 of them in a critical condition while eight are very critical, disclosed Health Minister Mr Shivanand Patil. 

 

Some of the symptoms displayed by the patients treated at Apollo hospital indicate the presence of organo phosphorous components in the prasada, said Dr Sajeeva Rao Girimaji, consultant physician, who is now treating 12 patients at the hospital.

Meanwhile Hanur MLA Narendra confirmed that there was a dispute between two groups of priests at Sulavadi. The issue went to court with both the local court and the high court ruling that the existing priests would continue to perform pooja at the temple, he said. 

...
Tags: toxicology report, temple prasadam
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore




