search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Justice finally delivered: AAP, BJP, Punjab Cong welcome Sajjan Kumar's conviction

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
The Delhi High Court sentenced Sajjan Kumar for conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.
Delhi High Court said Sajjan Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. It also asked him not to leave Delhi before that. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Delhi High Court said Sajjan Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. It also asked him not to leave Delhi before that. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP and the Punjab Congress Committee on Monday welcomed the conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Delhi High Court sentenced Sajjan Kumar for conspiracy to commit murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

 

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said the party has been clear that whoever was involved in the riots should be brought to justice.

"Yes, justice has been delayed but delivered finally. Nobody is above law and anyone who is involved in such a heinous crime should be brought to justice," the Congress MP told reporters outside Parliament.

He also said Congress leader Kamal Nath's name never figured in the list of those involved in the riots.

The riots, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed, broke out after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the verdict convicting the 73-year-old Congress leader's conviction.

"It has been a very long and painful wait for innocent victims who were murdered by those in power. Nobody involved in any riot should be allowed to escape no matter how powerful the individual maybe," Kejriwal said on Twitter.

His AAP colleague and Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka also welcomed the judgement and thanked everyone for their support and help.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is sitting on a hunger strike on Nath being named chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, said they will appeal in the apex court for death sentence to Kumar.

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel convicted Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony.

The high court said Kumar's life imprisonment will be for the remainder of his life and asked him to surrender by December 31. It also asked him not to leave Delhi before that.

...
Tags: aam aadmi party (aap), bjp, punjab congress committee, sajjan kumar, 1984 anti-sikh riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pulwama killing leaves Indonesian woman, 3-month-old child devastated

Saima (centre), wife of slain Abid Hussain Lone, being consoled by local women in J&K's Pulwama. (Photo: Kashmir Life)

KCR’s son K T Rama Rao takes over as TRS working president

K T Rama Rao has been appointed as TRS working president as K Chandrasekhar Rao would be focusing on national politics. (Photo: Twitter | @trspartyonline)

Thanks for believing in Congress, will fulfil responsibility: Rahul to Rajasthan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony as Rajasthan Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter | @RahulGandhi)

Cyclone 'Phethai' makes landfall in east Godavari district of Andhra

The Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Amaravati announced that 'Phethai' weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph. (Representational Image | AP)

Don't politicise Sajjan Kumar conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case: Congress

Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham