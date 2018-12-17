search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Lyon removes Kohli, Vijay
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't politicise Sajjan Kumar conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case: Congress

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 1:25 pm IST
Delhi HC on Monday convicted Congress leader for conspiracy to commit murder in the case and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.
Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Monday said the conviction of Sajjan Kumar by the Delhi High Court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case should not be politicised and the law should take its own course.

The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted the Delhi Congress leader for conspiracy to commit murder in the case and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.

 

A bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel convicted Kumar for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and acts against communal harmony.

Also Read: 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment

"It should not be linked to the political atmosphere prevailing in the country. The law should take its course, there are appeals," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

There have been verdicts in the past where people have been found guilty, while others have been absolved, he told reporters.

"This should not be politicised and political benefit should not be derived from this," Singhvi said.

Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, his colleague, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, added.

"What decision has been taken by the court is a legal process. We have seen how cover up is going on in the Sohrabuddin case... and what about Justice Loya's death?" Sibal asked, referring to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case and the suspicious death of Justice B H Loya who was hearing the case.

"Don't give it a political colour as it is a court decision," Sibal told reporters.

Sibal also brought up the issue of the 2002 riots in Gujarat and alleged that a number of BJP leaders were named in the cases.

"Charity should begin at home," he said.

Sunil Kumar Jakhar, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, said the party has been clear that whoever was involved in the riots should be brought to justice.

"Yes, justice has been delayed but delivered finally. Nobody is above law and anyone who is involved in such a heinous crime should be brought to justice," the Congress MP told reporters outside Parliament.

Party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad refused to comment when asked for his reaction. The riots, in which thousands of Sikhs were killed, broke out after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.

...
Tags: congress, sajjan kumar, 1984 anti-sikh riots case, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will be on hunger strike till Kamal Nath is replaced as MP CM: Delhi BJP leader

Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest. (Photo: Twitter | @TajinderBagga)

Cong 'knowingly' misleading people on Rafale jet pricing: Sitharaman

The stance of country's 'first family' in not listening to SC's order on Rafale deal case petition can be termed as, with due respect, 'amazing audacity', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Gehlot swears-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot deputy CM

Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. (Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51))

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted of murder and rioting during the clashes that broke out in the wake of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. (Photo: File)

3 Congress CMs to take oath in Hindi heartland today, eyes on Oppn unity

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham