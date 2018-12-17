search on deccanchronicle.com
Cyclone Phethai to bring rains in eastern, central Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 1:14 am IST
The AP govt has geared up the administration along the coast for the storm which is likely to make landfall between Kakinada and Tuni.
The cyclone was located 280 km east of Sriharikota and said to be moving to the coast at 28 km per hour. It is expected to bring strong winds of 80-100 kmph. (Representational Images)
Hyderabad/ Vijayawada: Cyclone Phethai is expected to make landfall on the AP coast on Monday evening, bringing with gales and heavy rain. The AP government has geared up the administration along the coast for the storm which is likely to make landfall between Kakinada and Tuni.

The cyclone was located 280 km east of Sriharikota and said to be moving to the coast at 28 km per hour. It is expected to bring strong winds of 80-100 kmph.

 

The cyclone will bring moderate rain in the eastern parts of Telangana state. A Met forecast said Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Khammam, Warangal, Kodad and other district would experience moderate rainfall till Tuesday morning.

By Wednesday, the central districts like Hyderabad, Siddipet, Yadadri, Bhuvanagiri and others would experience rain. The western part of Telangana state would be largely unaffected.

IMD-Hyderabad director Y.K. Reddy said the rain would depend on the proximity of the area with the coast. The RTGS has sounded a high alert to East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. 

A report from AP said Cyclone Phethai continued to sustain strength while moving in the north-northwest direction towards the coast.

The AP government and the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) machinery were put on high end preparedness to handle any eventuality. The AP Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre (AWARE) division of the RTGS is closely monitoring the cyclone.

The RTGS has sounded a high alert to East Godavari, Vishakapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. These districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

All fishermen who went into the sea were returning to the shore, the government said. The RTGS has been continuously sensitising the fishermen against venturing out

At present, only one vessel from East Godavari is yet to return and the RTGS is trying to locate the boat. The RTGS helped two boats carrying 12 fishermen off Prakasam district. They had set out before the cyclone warning, and could not be contacted. The RTGS put out a message over  All India Radio, which the fishermen heard and returned to the shore on Sunday morning. 

Tags: ap governments, cyclone phethai
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




