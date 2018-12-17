search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Lyon removes Kohli, Vijay
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Phethai' makes landfall in east Godavari district of Andhra

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 1:42 pm IST
Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure.
The Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Amaravati announced that 'Phethai' weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph. (Representational Image | AP)
 The Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Amaravati announced that 'Phethai' weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph. (Representational Image | AP)

Amaravati: Cyclone 'Phethai' made landfall in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday afternoon bringing moderate to heavy rains even as normal life remained hit in the coastal districts of the state.

The Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Amaravati announced that 'Phethai' weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph.

 

One person was killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in Vijayawada city but no other casualties have been reported from elsewhere so far, according to sources in the State Disaster Management Authority.

The South Central Railway has cancelled several trains and rescheduled some others because of the cyclone.

Air traffic to the port city of Visakhapatnam has been hampered due to turbulent weather conditions, following which some flights were diverted to Hyderabad.

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the coastal districts of the state as a precautionary measure.

...
Tags: cyclone phethai, east godavari district, andhra pradesh, amaravati
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't politicise Sajjan Kumar conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case: Congress

Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Will be on hunger strike till Kamal Nath is replaced as MP CM: Delhi BJP leader

Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest. (Photo: Twitter | @TajinderBagga)

Cong 'knowingly' misleading people on Rafale jet pricing: Sitharaman

The stance of country's 'first family' in not listening to SC's order on Rafale deal case petition can be termed as, with due respect, 'amazing audacity', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

Ashok Gehlot swears-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot deputy CM

Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. (Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51))

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted of murder and rioting during the clashes that broke out in the wake of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham