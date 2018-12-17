search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Lyon removes Kohli, Vijay
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong 'knowingly' misleading people on Rafale jet pricing: Sitharaman

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
SC on Friday had said there is no occasion to doubt decision-making process in procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.
The stance of country's 'first family' in not listening to SC's order on Rafale deal case petition can be termed as, with due respect, 'amazing audacity', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)
 The stance of country's 'first family' in not listening to SC's order on Rafale deal case petition can be termed as, with due respect, 'amazing audacity', Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai:

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Defence Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday alleged that the opposition party was "knowingly" misleading people over the Rafale jets' pricing.

 

Lashing out at the Gandhi family for alleging corruption in the defence contract, she said "amazing audacity" was shown by them "in not listening" to the Supreme Court's verdict in the Rafale deal case.

"The Congress is knowingly misleading people on the pricing of the Rafale jets," Sitharaman told reporters at the BJP office in Mumbai.

"The stance of the country's 'first family' in not listening to the apex court's order on the Rafale deal case petition can be termed as, with due respect, amazing audacity," the minister said.

She was speaking as part of the BJP's move to hold pressers in 70 cities across the country on Monday to attack the opposition party against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's verdict on the controversial Rafale jet deal.

Sitharaman said, "We've given the price to the CAG, in a parliamentary system the CAG looks into it and then its report goes to PAC. The PAC will have a look at it and then it'll become a public document. It is a process and it has commenced."

"In the affidavit we've given the data and the information. We think there's an interpretation problem, we would like you (court) to look at it and correct it. That's our appeal to the court, we'll wait for them to take the call," she said. The minister further said they have explained the process through which information comes to Parliament.

"In that the past tense, future tense, present tense and present continuous tense has come into play. That is post the decision, is it not? Therefore, how is it going to affect the verdict?" she said.

The Supreme Court on Friday had said there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France, and dismissed all the petitions seeking an investigation into alleged irregularities in the Rs 58,000 crore deal.

There was no substantial evidence of commercial favouritism to any private entity, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had said on the issue of an offset partner in its ruling on a batch of petitions.

Notwithstanding the court's verdict, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had said there was massive corruption in the contract and wondered why the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report "cited by the Supreme Court" on it had not yet been shared with the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi had also reiterated the Congress' demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet deal and claimed that if it was conducted, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Anil Ambani will come to the fore.

He said the apex court in its verdict cited that a report by the CAG on the Rafale deal was submitted to the PAC but asserted that no such report was given to the House panel headed by Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Kharge also said PAC did not receive any such report.

The Congress has repeatedly criticised the deal for the 36 Rafale jets, alleging that the government was procuring each aircraft at a cost of over Rs 1,670 crore as against Rs 526 crore finalised by the UPA government. However, both government and Anil Ambani's Reliance Group have rejected Gandhi's allegations of any wrongdoing.

...
Tags: niramala sitharaman, congress, rafale jet deal, supreme court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone 'Phethai' makes landfall in east Godavari district of Andhra

The Real-Time Governance Centre at the state Secretariat in Amaravati announced that 'Phethai' weakened into a cyclone as it made landfall near Katrenikona around 12.25 pm with a wind speed of 80 kmph. (Representational Image | AP)

Don't politicise Sajjan Kumar conviction in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case: Congress

Sajjan Kumar does not hold a position of power in the party, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Will be on hunger strike till Kamal Nath is replaced as MP CM: Delhi BJP leader

Several BJP leaders are supporting Bagga's protest. (Photo: Twitter | @TajinderBagga)

Ashok Gehlot swears-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot deputy CM

Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. (Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51))

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted of murder and rioting during the clashes that broke out in the wake of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham