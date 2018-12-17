search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors lose Rahul, Pujara
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Ashok Gehlot swears-in as Rajasthan Chief Minister, Sachin Pilot deputy CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister of Rajasthan.
Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. (Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51))
 Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. (Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51))

Jaipur: Veteran politician and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today took oath as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot, who was also eyeing for the Chief Ministerial post, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

 

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the historic Albert Hall in Jaipur.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new chief minister of Rajasthan.

Fomrer prime minister  Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP's Sharad Pawar, LJD leader Sharad Yadav, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, DMK leader M K Stalin, JMM leader Hemant Soren, JVM leader Babulal Marandi were among others who were present at the ceremony.

 

(Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51)(Photo: Twitter | @ashokgehlot51)

 

BJP leader and former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje was also present at Gehlot's swearing-in ceremony.

On December 11, the Congress emerged as the single largest party by winning 99 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan.

About Rajasthan new Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot:

Ashok Gehlot is the fourth leader to become chief minister of Rajasthan for a third time. Mohan Lal Sukhadia (Congress) was the chief minister of the state for four times, while Hari Dev Joshi (Congress) and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat (BJP) were three-time chief ministers in the state.

67-year-old Ashok Gehlot first became the chief minister of the state in 1998.

Gehlot's second stint as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan was from 2008-2013.

Apart from being the CM twice earlier, he has won a series of Lok Sabha and assembly elections from the state and headed the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee four times.

Gehlot was first elected to Parliament in 1980, and went on to win Lok Sabha elections four more times.

Since 1999, he has represented the Sardarpura Assembly constituency, winning five consecutive terms in the House.
At the Centre, Gehlot has served as a minister of state in the ministries of tourism, civil aviation, sports and textiles, in different stints between 1982 and 1993.

He was also the AICC general secretary in charge of Delhi and the party's Sewa Dal from 2004-2009 and member of the Congress Working Committee looking after Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Ashok Gehlot is a graduate in science, a postgraduate in economics and has studied law. He is married to Sunita Gehlot and has a daughter and a son.

...
Tags: rajasthan chief minister, ashok gehlot, sachin pilot, rajasthan deputy chief minister, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was convicted of murder and rioting during the clashes that broke out in the wake of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination by her Sikh bodyguards. (Photo: File)

3 Congress CMs to take oath in Hindi heartland today, eyes on Oppn unity

Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be attending all the three oath-taking ceremonies. (Photo: PTI)

Political bigwigs to attend Kamal Nath’s swearing-in ceremony

Kamal Nath

New Madhya Pradesh Assembly has 187 'crorepati' MLAs

BJP's Sanjay Satyendra Pathak from Vijayraghavgarh constituency has declared assets worth over Rs 226 crore, making him the MLA with the highest declared assets. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @sanjaypathak.in)

We are from Myanmar, not Bangladesh, say Rohingyas refugees

These two teams have been gathering information about people who have migrated from Bangladesh or Myanmar. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham