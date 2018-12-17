search on deccanchronicle.com
1984 riots: BJP asks Rahul to resign, demands Kamal Nath’s expulsion

ANI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 5:07 pm IST
'A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP CM. Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party,' Sambit Patra said.
'Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission,' BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said. (Photo: ANI)
Bengaluru: A day when Congress leader Sajjan Kumar has been convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has accused Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath of being involved in the case, demanding he be expelled from the party.

Stating that Kamal Nath's name has cropped up along with affidavit and evidence submitted in a report to the Nanavati Commission, Patra also demanded that Rahul Gandhi should step down as Congress president.

 

"Rahul Gandhi should resign as Congress' chief. Kamal Nath ji's name crops up along with affidavit and evidence in a report submitted to Nanavati Commission," he said.

"A man involved in anti-Sikh riots has been made the MP (Madhya Pradesh) CM. Mr Rahul Gandhi must expel him from the party," Patra demanded.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court convicted Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced him to life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on him.

The court had asked Kumar to surrender before December 31.

The High Court reversed the trial court verdict of 2013 and sentenced Sajjan Kumar and five others in a case related to the killing of five members of a Sikh family in Delhi's Cantonment area in November 1984, following the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

After her assassination by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, around 3,000 people were killed in anti-Sikh riots when mobs targeted innocent people.

...
