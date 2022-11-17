  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2022 Savarkar's gran ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Savarkar's grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' Savarkar

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 17, 2022, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 9:22 pm IST
File photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)
 File photo of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (DC Image)

MUMBAI: Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "insulting" Savarkar, police said.

Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter's grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for 'making similar statements'.

No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official.

Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear.

Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra's Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

"No FIR has been registered. We are conducting further probe," said a police official.

...
Tags: vinayak damodar savarkar, congress party, rahul gandhi, bharat jodo yatra
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

Savarkar's grandson seeks ban on booklet, urges case against Congress Seva Dal
'For how long will Sena tolerate Savarkar's humiliation?' asks Fadnavis

Latest From Nation

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray differs with Rahul Gandhi, targets RSS, BJP

Lord Ayyappa devotees at the Sabarimala temple, in Pathanamthitta (PTI Photo)

Sabarimala: Kerala govt withdraws police handbook after row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday (PTI Photo)

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Assam Cong reaches Guwahati

Bobi has long been associated with social work and has been helping children get admission into school. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

AAPs' first transgender candidate wants to encourage community to make a mark



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

G20 Summit: Modi opposes curbs on energy in global market

US President Joe Biden, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Image: AP)

Hyderabad lad wins Imperial College dean's award

Jayanth Sai Basaboina (Image: LinkedIn)

Voting begins across 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur gets his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at a polling station in Mandi district. (PTI Photo)

SC extends protection for 'Shivling' area at Gyanvapi premises

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (Image: PTI)

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->