  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2022 Jagan visiting Naras ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan visiting Narasapuram today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 17, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

KAKINADA/Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narsapuram of West Godavari on Friday to take forward several development programmes.

The CM would lay stones for construction of a 100- bed-hospital, sub-station, fishing harbour, RTC bus stand, aqua university etc. West Godavari collector P. Prashanti said Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay stone for the water grid.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister advanced his trip to Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district. As per the latest programme, he will arrive there on November 23, stated former minister and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas. Jagan Mohan Reddy was originally planning to visit Narasannapeta on November 25.

Krishnadas said the Chief Minister will launch the second phase of Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha (resurvey) in Narasannapeta at 10 am. He would visit some places in the district before addressing a public meeting at the college grounds at 11 am.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

For the first time, the ECI has allowed private school teachers —handling Class 8 and above and with a minimum service of three years — to vote in MLC elections. (Representational Image)

Govt and private teachers spar over voter enrollment for MLC elections

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

KCR outlines the road ahead for Hyderabad city

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

HC calls for impartiality in Dalit Bandhu beneficiary selection



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)

Health ministry set to free doctors from bond to work in govt hospitals

The health ministry is working to finalise guidelines for doing away with the bond policy based on the recommendations by NMC. (A representational image/ DC)

G20 Summit: Modi opposes curbs on energy in global market

US President Joe Biden, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Image: AP)

Modi promises a tougher, punchier BJP in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Begumpet, Telangana (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->