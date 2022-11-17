Jagan visiting Narasapuram today

KAKINADA/Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Narsapuram of West Godavari on Friday to take forward several development programmes.

The CM would lay stones for construction of a 100- bed-hospital, sub-station, fishing harbour, RTC bus stand, aqua university etc. West Godavari collector P. Prashanti said Jagan Mohan Reddy would lay stone for the water grid.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister advanced his trip to Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district. As per the latest programme, he will arrive there on November 23, stated former minister and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas. Jagan Mohan Reddy was originally planning to visit Narasannapeta on November 25.

Krishnadas said the Chief Minister will launch the second phase of Saswatha Bhuhakku and Bhu Raksha (resurvey) in Narasannapeta at 10 am. He would visit some places in the district before addressing a public meeting at the college grounds at 11 am.