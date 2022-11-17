Hyderabad lad wins Imperial College dean's award

HYDERABAD: A city lad, Jayanth Sai Basaboina, has bagged a prestigious award for academic excellence at Imperial College, London.

"Following notification from the Dean, I am pleased to confirm that you have been recognised for academic excellence in the Imperial College Business School Dean's List for 2021-22," Karen Tweddle, director, education quality, Imperial College, said in an email communication to Jayanth Sai.

Students’ overall results are ranked by programme according to the year of final degree award. The Dean’s List comprises the top 10% of students (+/- 2%) from each Business School taught programme.

The Dean's List recognises outstanding students whose overall performance in their programme is above 70 per cent and within the top 10 per cent of the cohort.

Last year, the Dean's List had 12 students who achieved academic excellence in their chosen fields.

He did his schooling from Johnson Grammar School in Hyderabad and went on to pursue his undergraduate studies in economics at University of Warwick.