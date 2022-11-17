HC directs CID to question Narayana at his home in Hyderabad

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the state CID to question former minister P Narayana in the presence of a lawyer at his home in Hyderabad between 11am and 1pm and again from 2pm to 5pm.

A single judge bench headed by Justice Raghunandan Rao heard the petition dealing with irregularities in alignment of the inner ring road of the capital city Amaravati, here on Wednesday. It directed the CID to serve notice on the petitioner 24 hours in advance, informing him about the conduct of inquiry.

Petitioner’s counsel Dammalapati Srinivas argued that under Section 160 of CrPC, children aged below 15 years, women and men aged more than 65 years were not to be called for inquiry at the police station. Inquiry should be held at their residences only. He submitted that as the petitioner underwent a surgery and needed rest and has crossed 65 years of age, the questioning should be done at his residence.

The court agreed with the argument and directed the CID to question the petitioner at his home.