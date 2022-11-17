  
Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2022 Don't cut, copy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't cut, copy and paste architecture from Paris: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 17, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
KT Rama Rao (Image: DC)
 KT Rama Rao (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The state government will be constructing ‘fusion bridges’ across the Musi in the manner of the iconic bridges across rivers in Paris and other European cities.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao directed a team of officials, who had visited Paris earlier this week to study the heritage bridges, “not to cut, copy and paste” the designs from their visit but adapt them to fit the city’s topography.

The minister told the officials to ensure that heritage bridges have a touch of sophistication and are futuristic in design.

“Minister asked us not to cut, copy and paste the architecture in Paris but work on something which will relate to Hyderabad. We are working on that and will give a presentation soon,” an official involved in the project said.

The government also directed the Musi River Development Corporation Limited, HMWS&SB and the irrigation department to ensure sufficient water levels to have boating facilities at 15 locations. Further, officials were directed to ensure water cleanliness as these would also act as water reservoirs, as well as tourist attractions.

...
Tags: musi river
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Tardy pace of works exposes GHMC grave failure to build model graveyards

Latest From Nation

For the first time, the ECI has allowed private school teachers —handling Class 8 and above and with a minimum service of three years — to vote in MLC elections. (Representational Image)

Govt and private teachers spar over voter enrollment for MLC elections

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Jagan visiting Narasapuram today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (By Arrangement)

KCR outlines the road ahead for Hyderabad city



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UK offers 3,000 visas for educated Indian youth every year

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Photo: AP)

Bypolls: BJP ahead in four seats, TRS in Munugode after initial rounds of counting

The BJP has taken an early lead in four seats spread across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar, while the ruling TRS was ahead of its rivals in Telangana's Munugode (ANI)

Health ministry set to free doctors from bond to work in govt hospitals

The health ministry is working to finalise guidelines for doing away with the bond policy based on the recommendations by NMC. (A representational image/ DC)

G20 Summit: Modi opposes curbs on energy in global market

US President Joe Biden, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Image: AP)

Modi promises a tougher, punchier BJP in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Begumpet, Telangana (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->