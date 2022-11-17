Don't cut, copy and paste architecture from Paris: KTR

HYDERABAD: The state government will be constructing ‘fusion bridges’ across the Musi in the manner of the iconic bridges across rivers in Paris and other European cities.

Minister K.T. Rama Rao directed a team of officials, who had visited Paris earlier this week to study the heritage bridges, “not to cut, copy and paste” the designs from their visit but adapt them to fit the city’s topography.

The minister told the officials to ensure that heritage bridges have a touch of sophistication and are futuristic in design.

“Minister asked us not to cut, copy and paste the architecture in Paris but work on something which will relate to Hyderabad. We are working on that and will give a presentation soon,” an official involved in the project said.

The government also directed the Musi River Development Corporation Limited, HMWS&SB and the irrigation department to ensure sufficient water levels to have boating facilities at 15 locations. Further, officials were directed to ensure water cleanliness as these would also act as water reservoirs, as well as tourist attractions.