Advocates protest transfer of TS judge to Patna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 17, 2022, 10:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 10:25 pm IST
Advocates of the Telangana High Court Association on Thursday abstained from court work in protest over the proposed transfer of Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court. (Image: PTI)
HYDERABAD: Advocates of the Telangana High Court Association on Thursday abstained from court work in protest over the proposed transfer of Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy to the Patna High Court.  The association also said that its members would abstain from the court work on Friday

The association would convene an extraordinary general body meeting on Friday and decide on the course of action to press its demand.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud had on Wednesday forwarded a proposal transferring Justice Abhishek Reddy to the Centre, seeking the President’s approval.

Justice Abhishek Reddy was elevated as a High Court judge on August 26, 2019.

Demanding that the proposal be revoked, the advocates passed a resolution  to abstain  from the court works. THCAA is in a proposal to make a resolution  in this regard  and send it to the Supreme Court Collegium to stop the proposed transfer.

TSHCAA president V. Raghunath, vice-president Pasham Krishna Reddy and executive members of the body also sought the support of Bar members, urging them to abstain from court work.

Most of the cases on the day were adjourned due to the protest and the judges issued new dates.

