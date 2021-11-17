Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 Six-laning of Nation ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Six-laning of National Highway 66 to be expedited in Kerala: CM

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 5:23 pm IST
Around 600 kms of road, from Talapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, would be six-laned as part of the project
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the six-laning work of National Highway-66 is gathering pace in the state as the National Highway Authority confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches.

Around 600 kms of road, from Talapady in Kasaragod district to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram, would be six-laned as part of the project, he said in a Facebook post.

 

"The National Highway Authority has confirmed agreement in 16 out of 20 reaches to speed up the work of the six-laning of the Panavel- Kanyakumari National Highway-66 in Kerala," Vijayan said.

Noting that the state government would bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition expense, he said the land owners are given the best compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

The ongoing distribution of compensation would be completed within six months in the state, the CM said adding that with the six laning of the National Highway-66, the road traffic in Kerala would become safer and more smooth.

 

...
Tags: pinarayi vijayan, national highway 66, kasaragod
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Most other places of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive rainfall on Thursday and it may be heavy to moderate in specific areas, the bulletin said. (Representational image/DC)

Low pressure area to reach AP-TN coast on Nov 18, rainfall expected

Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low. (Representative Image: PTI)

Mild tremor recorded in seismographs in Idukki

The team has completed its month-long training and will be deputed to drive the solid waste management vehicles in different Taluks. (Photo source: Arrangements with Zilla Panchayat)

Karnataka women’s team to drive waste management vehicles for the first time

Kerala High Court. (PTI Photo)

Kerala HC allows woman's belated birth registration 46 yrs after she was born



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam - Meghalaya vow to resolve border friction by December-end

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's cooperation to clear decks faced in expansion of 4 airports

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file image)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->