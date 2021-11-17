Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 Mild tremor recorded ...
Mild tremor recorded in seismographs in Idukki

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 5:27 pm IST
Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low. (Representative Image: PTI)
Kottayam: A mild tremor measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday in a network of seismographs maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Idukki district.

A senior official in the neighbouring Kottayam district told PTI that a sound possibly due to a mild tremor was reported in Edamattom area of Poovarani village under Pala Revenue Division.

...
