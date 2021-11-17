Mild tremor recorded in seismographs in Idukki

Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low. (Representative Image: PTI)

Kottayam: A mild tremor measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded on Wednesday in a network of seismographs maintained by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Idukki district.

According to officials, mild tremor occurred some 36 kms away from Idukki after 12 noon today.

A senior official in the neighbouring Kottayam district told PTI that a sound possibly due to a mild tremor was reported in Edamattom area of Poovarani village under Pala Revenue Division.

Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low.