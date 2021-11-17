Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 Low pressure area to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Low pressure area to reach AP-TN coast on Nov 18, rainfall expected

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 6:25 pm IST
Rainfall is expected till November 21 in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal
Most other places of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive rainfall on Thursday and it may be heavy to moderate in specific areas, the bulletin said. (Representational image/DC)
 Most other places of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive rainfall on Thursday and it may be heavy to moderate in specific areas, the bulletin said. (Representational image/DC)

Chennai: The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal moved further westwards and is likely to reach the coast off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu by November 18, bringing rainfall, the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

The department said the probability of cyclogenesis, the formation of a depression, during the next '120 hours', is however 'Nil' over the Bay of Bengal.

 

"Yesterday's low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal (BOB) moved further westwards, lay over southeast & adjoining southwest BOB...today the 17th November 2021 and persisted over the same region," the department said in a bulletin.

Further moving westwards, it lay over southeast BOB. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach west central & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by tomorrow, November 18, it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre's forecast here said thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Ranipettai districts of Tamil Nadu on November 18.

 

On that day, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Tirupattur and Vellore districts.

Most other places of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive rainfall on Thursday and it may be heavy to moderate in specific areas, the bulletin said.

Rainfall is expected till November 21 in various parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikkal.

...
Tags: low pressure area, south andhra pradesh, meteorological department, bay of bengal, andhra pradesh, tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Officials, while sounding a possibility of such occurrences in the coming hours, however, added that there was no need to panic as intensity is low. (Representative Image: PTI)

Mild tremor recorded in seismographs in Idukki

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Six-laning of National Highway 66 to be expedited in Kerala: CM

The team has completed its month-long training and will be deputed to drive the solid waste management vehicles in different Taluks. (Photo source: Arrangements with Zilla Panchayat)

Karnataka women’s team to drive waste management vehicles for the first time

Kerala High Court. (PTI Photo)

Kerala HC allows woman's belated birth registration 46 yrs after she was born



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam - Meghalaya vow to resolve border friction by December-end

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's cooperation to clear decks faced in expansion of 4 airports

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file image)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->