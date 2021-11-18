Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 KCR to PM Modi: Dire ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR to PM Modi: Direct FCI to set rice collection target

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 6:43 am IST
KCR also informed Modi about how Telangana emerged as one of the top rice producing states in the country after its formation in 2014
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct Food Corporation of India (FCI) to confirm the target of procurement of rice from Telangana during ensuing rabi season and to enhance the target beyond 40 lakh metric tonnes during the ongoing kharif to 90 per cent of production as was being done in Punjab.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Chandrashekar Rao requested him to complete the procurement of balance 5 lakh metric tonnes rice produced in rabi 2020-21.

 

"The FCI, which has the mandate of ensuring food security for the people by maintaining the buffer stocks and supplying rice and wheat through the public distribution system is following certain policies which are creating confusion in the minds of farmers and as well as

the state governments. These policies are that the target of procurement is not fixed for the entire year in one go. Even though the production is increasing year after year, the procurement is not keeping pace," Rao noted.

The Chief Minister brought to the notice of the Prime Minister that due to these policies of the FCI, it was becoming difficult for states to plan an appropriate cropping pattern and explain the same to the farmers.

 

"For instance, even though the production of rice in Telangana during kharif 2021 was 55.87 lakh metric tonnes, the procurement was only 32.66 lakh MTs, which is 59 per cent of the production. This was less than the 78 per cent procured in kharif 2019-20. Such wide variations in procurement levels do not allow the state government to implement a rational cropping pattern," Rao said.

Explaining the efforts made by him to clear these confusions by meeting union minister for food and public distribution Piyush Goyal twice in Delhi recently on September 25 and 26, Rao, in his letter to the Prime Minister, said, "I requested union minister Piyush Goyal that the annual target for procurement be fixed immediately. It has been 50 days since I have met him but no policy decision has been taken and communicated to us."

 

Chandrashekar Rao also informed Modi about how Telangana emerged as one of the top rice producing states in the country after its formation in 2014. "Before the formation of the state, there was drought and hunger prevalent everywhere. Today, due to the enormous increase in irrigation facilities, Telangana is not only able to meet its food grains requirement but has become a huge grain surplus state. The farmers of Telangana are now able to produce for the rest of the country," he added.

Stating that Telangana had achieved tremendous progress in the agriculture sector since 2014 due to a series of policies and measures taken by the state government, Rao said, "The farmers were given encouragement in terms of investment support of Rs 10,000 per acre per year and free 24x7 quality power. The hardworking farmers of Telangana have increased the yields in a significant way, thereby contributing to the progress of the country."

 

...
Tags: narendra modi, k. chandrashekar rao, food corporation of india (fci), paddy, paddy purchase, telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

A decade on, KCR to take to street today

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

The GRMB agreed to defer the discussion on this issue to the next meeting and asked the chief engineers of Telangana and AP to finalise the next date for the meeting. Representational Image. (AFP)

Telangana opposes GRMB visit to Devadula

These facts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 120-8 r/w 67-8 of IT Act, 2000 against Mohan Krishna and other unknown persons. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

CBI arrests youngster in Tirupati for online child sexual abuse

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Assam - Meghalaya vow to resolve border friction by December-end

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's cooperation to clear decks faced in expansion of 4 airports

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file image)

'Emergency meeting' held with adjoining states over depleting air quality in Delhi

SC said that the hue and cry over farmers stubble burning is without factual basis as according to Centre it contributed to less than 10 per cent of the air pollution in Delhi. (AFP)

Centre allows Telangana to borrow more, not Andhra Pradesh

A state needs to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target by first quarter, 45 per cent by the second quarter, 70 per cent by the third quarter and the remaining balance by March 2022. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->