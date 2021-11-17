Karnataka women’s team to drive waste management vehicles for the first time

The team has completed its month-long training and will be deputed to drive the solid waste management vehicles in different Taluks. (Photo source: Arrangements with Zilla Panchayat)

Karwar: For the first time in the region, a women’s team is ready to drive the waste management vehicles in the rural areas of Uttara Kannada districts.

Uttara Kannada district has 12 Taluks and major portion of the district is covered by villages. The Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat is concentrating on effective solid waste management in every Panchayat through the Self Help Groups (SHGs). In this effort, it is also concentrating on deploying women in the task.

Ten women who expressed interest were provided training at Canara Bank RSETI at Haliyal. The team has completed its month-long training and will be deputed to drive the solid waste management vehicles in different Taluks.

These women are not just drivers but will be in charge of head solid waste collection in their respective units. They will drive the solid waste collection vehicles, ensure segregation of the waste and also hand over the plastic, dry waste to the concerned vendors.

All this needs proper training, which was provided at the RSETI.

“We identified 10 women from various SHGs and provided them free training for 30 days. They will be sent to respective Panchayats. We will start the training for the second set by this month-end. Looking at the first batch, we expect more women to express their interest,” Zilla Panchayat CEO Priyanga M told Deccan Chronicle.

“The women will also be provided financial awareness, Yoga training, and packing system,” she added.