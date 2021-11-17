Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 HC sets up panel to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC sets up panel to report on Batasingaram fruit market facilities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 17, 2021, 2:43 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 7:00 am IST
The court said trading activities must be allowed
This after the Telangana State government and the wholesale fruit commission agents and traders of Gaddiannaram Market stuck to their guns over the issue of shifting of the market from Gaddiannaram to Batasingaram by filing several petitions. (DC Image)
 This after the Telangana State government and the wholesale fruit commission agents and traders of Gaddiannaram Market stuck to their guns over the issue of shifting of the market from Gaddiannaram to Batasingaram by filing several petitions. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court decided to ascertain facts about the facilities and infrastructure provided on a temporary basis at the Batasingaram fruit market till the Koheda Market premises works are completed for full-fledged trading.

This after the Telangana State government and the wholesale fruit commission agents and traders of Gaddiannaram Market stuck to their guns over the issue of shifting of the market from Gaddiannaram  to Batasingaram by filing several petitions.

 

A division bench  comprising Chief Justice Satishchandra Sharma and Justice  Rajashekar Reddy on Tuesday appointed advocate K Vinaykumar as  the Court Commission to report on the ground situation at the Batasingaram market. They would inspect the premises and take statements from traders, who have already commenced the business activities there.

This directions were issued by the division bench while dealing with the contempt case and other appeals and petitions filed by the wholesale fruit commission agents association,  complaining that  they were not being allowed  into Gaddiannaram market, despite the court orders  dated  October 4, 2021.

 

In this order, the court had directed the state government and the agricultural market committee to allow the agents and traders to do trading activities at the Gaddiannaram market premises till further orders.

The bench questioned the official respondents as to why they were disregarding the court orders and noted that there are no subsequent directions supporting the government decision in declaring a holiday for Gaddiannaram market. The court said trading activities must be allowed.

The court responded positively to a request from government counsel Aandavelli Sanjeev Kumar to appoint a Court Commission and send it to immediately ascertain the ground situation at  Batasingaram market premises before issuing any directions.

 

Further, counsel submitted that the government will comply with the orders issued  by the court  once the report of the commission is received. He prayed before the court that facts will come out by evening if the commission would do an inspection immediately.

He submitted that a group of traders who are not interested in the shifting of the market from Gaddiannaram is trying to buy time by filing the petitions. “But, the government is firm that it would build a super specialty hospital in 22 acres of the Gaddiannaram market area and some of funds have been allocated. If there is a delay in shifting, the construction of the hospital would be delayed, he said.

 

Gangaiah Naidu, senior counsel for traders, informed the court that the AMC officials with the help of the police are not permitting trade to take place at the Gaddiannaram fruit market despite court orders asking the officials not to force the traders to shift from there. He disputed the contentions of Sanjeev Kumar and said the facilities created at Batasingaram are not sufficient and it is not conducive for the traders and commission agents  to shift to Batasingaram and perform the trading there.

The petitioner traders have earlier submitted to the court that they were ready to shift the market to Koheda, which is a permanent place created by the government, after the works are completed there. But, they opposed shifting to Batasingaram, it being a temporary place.

 

The government`s contention is that the works will be completed at Koheda in a year’s time.  If it waited till then, the hospital project would be delayed.

...
Tags: telangana high court, fruit markets
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 17 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Minister Gautam Reddy said that in order to support hybrid working models as well as work from anywhere for extended periods, AP is providing co-working spaces closer to employee’s homes with facilities like uninterrupted power supply, high speed broadband connectivity through leased lines, dedicated workstations and clean spaces. (DC Image)

29 Work from Hometown centers being set up in AP

GHMC officials blame contractors for the unscientific and illegal setting up of speed-breakers. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Unscientific speed breakers posing threat to commuters

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers felicitate Huzurabad BJP MLA-elect Etala Rajender at the party ofice in Hyderabad. (DC file image)

Etela’s one-upmanship irks TS BJP, honeymoon fades

Kirtani Jathas recite shabad kirtans during Nagar Keertan in connection with prakash of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in city on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Sikhs devotees take out ‘Nagar Kirtan’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh urge Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. (PTI photo)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)

ISRO case: Kerala HC dismisses plea claiming Nambi Narayanan influenced CBI probe

Kerala High Court (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi says Karnataka Bitcoin scam big but cover-up much bigger

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->