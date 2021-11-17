Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 Delhi air pollution: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi air pollution: Not in favour of WFH, employees advised to carpool, Centre to SC

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2021, 12:25 pm IST
The apex court asked the Centre about drastic steps which are scientifically proven and are taken to bring down pollution
As per Centre's affidavit, 75 per cent of the pollution according to scientific study is due to industries, heavy vehicular traffic and dust, thus it's not stubble burning and these three factors have to be reduced, observed the Bench. (ANI Photo)
 As per Centre's affidavit, 75 per cent of the pollution according to scientific study is due to industries, heavy vehicular traffic and dust, thus it's not stubble burning and these three factors have to be reduced, observed the Bench. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The Central government on Wednesday expressed its unwillingness before the Supreme Court to ask its employees to work from home and instead it has advised its employees in the national capital to resort to carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles used by them for commuting.

The Centre through an affidavit told the Apex Court that the number of vehicles used by the Central government is a minuscule fraction of the total vehicles in the national capital and stopping their plying would not make much impact towards improving the air quality of Delhi.

 

The Centre in its affidavit point outs directives issued by the Commission for air quality management for Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas that included a ban on entry of trucks in Delhi till November 21 except trucks carrying essential commodities, closure of thermal plants, ban on construction and demolition activities, deployed anti-smog guns and water sprinklers etc.

The Central Government has also considered the possibility of functioning under online mode i.e. "work from home".

In this regard, it is submitted that in the recent past, several governmental functions were impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic for substantially a long period of time which entailed pan India ramifications.
The Central Government thus considered the number of vehicles used for Central Government business in NCR and after finding that the said number is was not very significant, the Central Government decided that in view of the recent normalization of the functioning of Central Government offices post COVID-19 pandemic, the advantage of not passing work from home direction would outweigh the advantages which would be gained from work from home directions which would be limited to only less number of Central Government vehicles on road.

 

Instead, the Department of Personnel and Training Government of India has issued an advisory for Central Government officers and staff for pooling and sharing of vehicles to the maximum extent possible so that number of Central Government vehicles plying for commuting of officers and staff are reduced substantially.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Central government to call for an "emergency meeting" on November 16 with Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and sought an action plan to curb the air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The apex court asked the Centre about drastic steps which are scientifically proven and are taken to bring down pollution.

 

As per Centre's affidavit, 75 per cent of the pollution according to scientific study is due to industries, heavy vehicular traffic and dust, thus it's not stubble burning and these three factors have to be reduced, observed the Bench.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day today, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday also issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, work from home, among other measures to control air pollution in the region.

 

The commission has also directed five states to submit a compliance report before November 22 to the commission and directions will be closely monitored by Chief Secretary of NCR states, GNCTD on a regular basis, said the official release.

...
Tags: national capital, work from home, supreme court, air quality management, carpool, air pollution
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: No relief likely till Sunday

Latest From Nation

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Family of NRKs who died abroad due to COVID eligible for ex-gratia? Ker HC asks govt

Paramilitary soldiers check the scooter of a civilian at a market in Srinagar, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (AP/Mukhtar Khan)

2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Baramulla

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. (AFP Photo)

Israel PM Naftali Bennett likely to visit India next year, says envoy

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file image)

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's cooperation to clear decks faced in expansion of 4 airports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: No relief likely till Sunday

Commuters make their way along a road amid heavy smog in New Delhi on November 16, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

Relief to Sikh pilgrims as Kartarpur Corridor to reopen today

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district. (PTI photo)

4 killed including two ultras as terror hideout busted in Srinagar area

Paramilitary soldiers patrol a market in Srinagar, in Jammu Kashmir, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Assam - Meghalaya vow to resolve border friction by December-end

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (PTI)

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality index of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Noida stood at 328, 340, 326 and 328 respectively at 9.05 am. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->