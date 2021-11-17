Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2021 BSF sees no rift wit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF sees no rift with West Bengal police on domain powers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Nov 17, 2021, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 7:26 am IST
The enhanced jurisdiction under the criminal procedure code will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police
BSF Special DG (Eastern Command) Y B Khurania at a press meet in Kolkata on Wednesday. (DC Image)
  BSF Special DG (Eastern Command) Y B Khurania at a press meet in Kolkata on Wednesday. (DC Image)

Kolkata: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday made it clear that the extension of its jurisdictional authority by the Centre from 15 kms to 50 kms from the international boundary in West Bengal would not create any conflict with the state police.

The strong assertion came from BSF special director general (Eastern Command) Y B Khurania a day after the state assembly passed a resolution against the additional territorial powers to the BSF.

 

He said, "We are not an investigating agency. We have a very cordial working relationship with the state police. We interact from time to time and share intelligence with them. We also understand the complicacies of working in the hinterland. Our troops are also sensitised about it."

Mr Khurania elaborated, "There is an apprehension in wake of the notification that the BSF might interfere with the policing. I would like to clarify here that the BSF has the power to search, seizure and arrest but can not investigate. The enhanced jurisdiction under the criminal procedure code will help BSF to strengthen the hands of the police. BSF has no policing powers as it does not have powers to register an FIR or to carry out an investigation."

 

He also rebutted Dinhata Trinamul Congress MLA Udayan Guha's  allegations against the male BSF troopers of touching the female villagers inappropriately in the name of frisking them at the border.

The BSF special DG pointed out, "We have a zero tolerance policy in such matters. These are taken very seriously and we are committed to it. We have around 4000 Mahila Seema Prahari deployed at different border entry gates in the EC. CCTVs have been installed at many places. We have plans to install them at all the gates. It is unfortunate that such allegations are made. There are also vested interests in making allegations against the security force to guard the trans-border crimes."

 

...
Tags: border security force (bsf), west bengal police
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Horoscope 18 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

The GRMB agreed to defer the discussion on this issue to the next meeting and asked the chief engineers of Telangana and AP to finalise the next date for the meeting. Representational Image. (AFP)

Telangana opposes GRMB visit to Devadula

These facts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 120-8 r/w 67-8 of IT Act, 2000 against Mohan Krishna and other unknown persons. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

CBI arrests youngster in Tirupati for online child sexual abuse

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lashkar-e-Tayyaba commander among 5 militants killed in J&K gunfights

A report from Baramulla said that two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack on a police party in Palhalan township. Representational Image. (PTI)

Assam - Meghalaya vow to resolve border friction by December-end

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarmah and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma jointly address a press meet after visiting Lampi to check the Meghalaya-Assam border situation, at Koinadhara in Guwahati, Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021. (PTI)

Pak enacts law to give Kulbhushan right to file review appeal against his conviction

Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. (PTI file photo)

Uttar Pradesh CM hints at renaming Azamgarh to Aryamgarh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's cooperation to clear decks faced in expansion of 4 airports

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan (PTI file image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->