Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2019 Soldier killed in su ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Soldier killed in suspected IED blast near LoC in J&K's Akhnoor

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
The explosion took place when an Army team was on a routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area, he said.
The official identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 The official identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Jammu: A soldier was killed and two more were injured in a suspected IED blast near the Line of Control in Akhnoor sector here on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The explosion took place when an Army team was on a routine patrolling duty in the Pallanwalla area, he said. The official identified the deceased soldier as Havaldar Santosh Kumar, a resident of Pura Bhadauria village of Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, he said. Officials said the blast happened near the border fencing in the Indian territory.

 The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) is believed to have been planted from across the border and detonated when some Army personnel were moving towards a forward post, they said, adding that the condition of one of the injured was stated to be "serious".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: soldier killed, ied blast, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

The students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which had provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. (Photo: File)

Admin open to talk to hostel representatives to end students' protest: JNU teachers

The court will hear the matter on November 25. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi gangrape: court admits parents' plea seeking transfer of case to another judge

Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar City, was reeling under winter chill and witnessed the season's first snowfall earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Harsh winter prompts J&K administration to shift political prisoners to MLA Hostel

The meeting was organised to discuss the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in February next year. (Photo: File)

AAP to commence campaigning for Delhi Assembly elections from Nov 18: Gopal Rai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Admin open to talk to hostel representatives to end students' protest: JNU teachers

The students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which had provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings. (Photo: File)

Delhi gangrape: court admits parents' plea seeking transfer of case to another judge

The court will hear the matter on November 25. (Photo: Representational)

Harsh winter prompts J&K administration to shift political prisoners to MLA Hostel

Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar City, was reeling under winter chill and witnessed the season's first snowfall earlier this month. (Photo: AFP)

Bihar: Man declared dead in mob lynching returns home

The family duly cremated the body but after about three months, Krishna returned home alive to utter surprise and happiness of his family. (Photo: File)

India, US $7.5 billion defence deals for armed drones, spy planes in pipeline

The two sides are also in discussions for the NASAMS air defence system for providing protection to the national capital region. (Photo: ANI/ Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham