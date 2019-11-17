Nation Current Affairs 17 Nov 2019 NCP chief Sharad Paw ...
NCP chief Sharad Pawar-Sonia Gandhi meet pushed to Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 17, 2019, 2:27 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 2:27 am IST
The party chiefs will discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) drafted by the leaders of the three parties on Monday.
Mumbai: The process of government formation in Maharashtra could take longer as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar postponed his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, which was to be held on Sunday in New Delhi.

According to sources, Pawar was expected to meet Sonia at her residence to discuss the grand alliance of three parties — Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP. However, the meeting has now been postponed to November 18, as Pawar will attend a party meeting in Pune on Sunday.

 

The party chiefs will discuss the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) drafted by the leaders of the three parties on Monday. The modalities of the government formation and allocation of portfolios will also be discussed in the meeting.

